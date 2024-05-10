Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Insider Sells $217,440.24 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 548,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 413,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $114,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

