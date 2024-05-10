Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $9.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

KOS opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.36. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $8.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,145,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,867,000 after buying an additional 4,830,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,424,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,188 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,820,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,338,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,699,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.