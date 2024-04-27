Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,892,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $143.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $218.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

