Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $723,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $455.85. The company had a trading volume of 947,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $425.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.45.

Insider Activity

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,023,688 shares of company stock valued at $464,057,537. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.