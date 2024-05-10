Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 127.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,091 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 3.82% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBMQ. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $230,000.

IBMQ remained flat at $25.14 during trading on Friday. 21,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

