Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 124.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 7.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSMT. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $366,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.08. 8,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,170. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.