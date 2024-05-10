US Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,505 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,358,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,089,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,598,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,221. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 183.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

