US Asset Management LLC Makes New $471,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,310 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Target by 37,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Target by 26.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after buying an additional 1,415,900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 51,357.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $313,925,000 after buying an additional 1,022,437 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.13.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.