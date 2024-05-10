US Asset Management LLC Makes New $471,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,310 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Target by 37,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Target by 26.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after buying an additional 1,415,900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 51,357.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $313,925,000 after buying an additional 1,022,437 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Stock Performance
NYSE:TGT traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.13.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Target
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.