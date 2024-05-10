SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up 0.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 947.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 32,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,169. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

