US Asset Management LLC Invests $585,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 285,988 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,441,260,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,003,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,018,847,000 after purchasing an additional 792,896 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.14. The company had a trading volume of 451,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,235. The firm has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.17 and a 200-day moving average of $236.92. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.71 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

