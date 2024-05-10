Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $24,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 116,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.39. 4,027,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,251. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.81.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

