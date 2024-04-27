Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,135,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,455,660,000 after buying an additional 392,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after buying an additional 6,036,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,752,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,200,045,000 after buying an additional 371,163 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,734,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,690,000 after buying an additional 313,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,054,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $804,741,000 after buying an additional 83,643 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at TJX Companies
In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies
TJX Companies Price Performance
TJX Companies stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
TJX Companies Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.
TJX Companies Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TJX Companies
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.