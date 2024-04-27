Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,525,231 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of -566.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.68.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

