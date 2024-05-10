Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,019 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,944 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BHP Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in BHP Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,724 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 38,085 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.27. 931,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

