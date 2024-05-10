US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after purchasing an additional 570,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $644,258,000 after purchasing an additional 329,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $501,312,000 after buying an additional 581,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,879,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $477,070,000 after buying an additional 231,297 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,547,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,666. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

