US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSAFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after purchasing an additional 570,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $644,258,000 after purchasing an additional 329,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $501,312,000 after buying an additional 581,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,879,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $477,070,000 after buying an additional 231,297 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,547,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,666. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.