US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,380 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 206,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $523.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,930. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.06 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $539.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.64.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

