UBS Group Increases McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $630.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $620.00 to $630.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

Shares of MCK traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $557.96. 49,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,670. McKesson has a twelve month low of $373.28 and a twelve month high of $566.01. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.15.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,160,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 46.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

