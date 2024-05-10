Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.56. 1,590,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,596. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

