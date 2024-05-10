iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,666,000 after buying an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.10. 11,920,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,534,313. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.52.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
