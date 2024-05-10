Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 825 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

DE traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.20. 723,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,664. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $394.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

