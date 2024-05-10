US Asset Management LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.1% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,180,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,078,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.47 and a twelve month high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

