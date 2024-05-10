Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Invests $233,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,559 shares of company stock worth $8,674,868. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $8.14 on Friday, reaching $731.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $446.65 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.10, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $749.50 and a 200-day moving average of $717.61.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.88.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

