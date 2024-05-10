US Asset Management LLC Invests $915,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,158,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,862,930. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

