Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,527 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.33.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Bank of America began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

