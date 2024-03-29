Values First Advisors Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up about 1.3% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 17,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after acquiring an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $131.58. 741,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,311. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.16. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 124.84%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.76.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

