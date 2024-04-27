Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $140.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,653,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

