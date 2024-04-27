Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.04 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,237. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.