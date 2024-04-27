K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $409,000 in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after acquiring an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 399,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 444,617 shares in the company, valued at $11,817,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 396,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,723 shares of company stock worth $9,577,516. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on U. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Unity Software Trading Up 3.5 %

U traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. 6,675,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617,475. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

