K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $554,000 in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBR. CWM LLC grew its stake in KBR by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in KBR by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in KBR by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in KBR by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 135,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.30. 1,347,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,087. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $65.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

