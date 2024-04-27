Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 66,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,451. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.88. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

