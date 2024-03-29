CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Up 63.3% in March

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the February 29th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDHSF remained flat at $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CDL Hospitality Trusts
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.