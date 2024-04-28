Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 669 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $4.03 on Friday, hitting $201.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,032. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $204.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

