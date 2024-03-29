Short Interest in EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Decreases By 36.6%

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the February 29th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
EML Payments Stock Performance
EMCHF remained flat at $0.77 during trading on Friday. EML Payments has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.
About EML Payments
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EML Payments
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- About the Markup Calculator
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.