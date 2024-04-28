Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Declines By 44.9%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AirNet Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

ANTE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. AirNet Technology has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

AirNet Technology Company Profile

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

