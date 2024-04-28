Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.7% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $250,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.21. 4,907,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,121. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $470.21 and a 200 day moving average of $440.56. The stock has a market cap of $423.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.