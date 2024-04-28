Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Has $80,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after buying an additional 1,162,518 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,266,000 after buying an additional 926,531 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 853.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,980,000 after buying an additional 794,489 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,365,000 after buying an additional 636,104 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,831,000 after buying an additional 375,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.67.

Shares of HON traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.45. 3,041,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

