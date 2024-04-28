Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Up 196.9% in April

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 196.9% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGLDF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Sabre Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.26.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

