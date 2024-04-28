Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Up 196.9% in April

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 196.9% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SGLDF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Sabre Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.26.
About Sabre Gold Mines
