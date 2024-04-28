Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.000-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Beer also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-11.00 EPS.
Boston Beer Trading Down 1.4 %
Boston Beer stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.20. The company had a trading volume of 403,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,997. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.44. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $274.78 and a 12 month high of $395.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.
In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $922,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.
