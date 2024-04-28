American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Lithium

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Lithium by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,664,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,422 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Lithium by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Lithium by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium Price Performance

AMLI remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,770. The stock has a market cap of $118.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.51. American Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.