abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the February 29th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 63,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,608. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Announces Dividend

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

