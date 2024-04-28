GeneDx (WGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect GeneDx to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. GeneDx has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 86.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. On average, analysts expect GeneDx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GeneDx Stock Down 0.8 %
WGS stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. GeneDx has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $288.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95.
Several analysts recently commented on WGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
