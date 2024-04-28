Centerspace (CSR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Centerspace to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centerspace Price Performance

NYSE CSR opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $961.75 million, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.88.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is 128.76%.

Insider Transactions at Centerspace

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

View Our Latest Report on CSR

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.