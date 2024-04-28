Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYRE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spyre Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92. Spyre Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.88.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.80). As a group, equities analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

