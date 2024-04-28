Amkor Technology (AMKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amkor Technology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $779,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,720. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

