Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.
Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %
Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.61. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western New England Bancorp
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.