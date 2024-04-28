LSB Industries (LXU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect LSB Industries to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $132.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.62 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts expect LSB Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

Insider Activity at LSB Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $274,254.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

