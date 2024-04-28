Flowserve (FLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Flowserve to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Flowserve to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $46.76 on Friday. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

