Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AUB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.94. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald R. Kimble purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $266,355.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 556.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

