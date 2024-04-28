Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) PT Raised to $32.00 at Lake Street Capital

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.00. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.37.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $224,516.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,733.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $224,516.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,733.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $662,604.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,415.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 82.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 373,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 168,296 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $656,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $3,016,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

