Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research firms have commented on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jonestrading began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $88,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $88,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $26,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $169,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,250,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,512,000 after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,238,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,321,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 31,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 83.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 770,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 350,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.87. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.37%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

